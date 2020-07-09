German Police Seize BlueLeaks Server

German police have taken down servers belonging to an activist group in an attempt to shut down recent BlueLeaks exposure of US police records that date back several decades. A member of the organization, which is similar to WikiLeaks, confirmed the news earlier this week on twitter, stating that the Distributed Denial of Secrets organization had been targeted by the German government.

The member stated that the group’s primary public download server was seized by German authorities, presumably because of the BlueLeaks data exposure. The group also stated that the server was purely for distributing data to the public and had no contact with sources. Experts stated that the reason German authorities seized the servers was likely because the BlueLeaks site exposed sensitive personal data, and could endanger lives if used by organized crime groups to identify undercover police officers.

