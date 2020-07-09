15 Billion Credentials Currently Up for Grabs on Hacker Forums

According to researchers and industry experts, unprecedented amounts of data for accessing bank accounts and streaming services are being sold on the dark web. Fifteen billion usernames and passwords for a wide range of services are currently up for sale on underground marketplaces.

A report released Wednesday by Digital Shadows Photon Research Team found that 100,000 data breaches over the past two years have resulted in the massive amount of credentials available for purchase. The group also found that recent breaches have yielded a 300 percent increase in the size of data stolen. The credentials’ average price is just $15.43, however, the report stated that many also give away stolen credentials for free.