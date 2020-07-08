Researchers have warned that the Keeper threat group is deploying Magecart code to launch increasingly sophisticated attacks against eCommerce sites across the world. The group was formed three years ago and has since compromised more than 570 sites ranging in nature from liquor stores to Apple product resellers. Now, researchers are concerned that the group will continue to evolve and launch more damaging attacks in the coming months.

The Keeper group is a faction of the Magecart umbrella and boasts a network of 64 attacker domains. Recently, researchers found an unsecured access log on the Keeper control panel that consisted of 184,000 compromised payment cards with time stamps ranging from July 2018 to April 2019.

Read More: Keeper Threat Group Rakes in $7M from Hundreds of Compromised E-Commerce Sites