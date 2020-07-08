Fxmsp hacker indicted by feds for selling backdoor access to hundreds of companies

US prosecutors have indicted a prolific hacker allegedly behind a criminal enterprise that was selling backdoor access to hundreds of global organizations. The criminal operated under the name “fxmsp” and is a 37-year-old Kazakhstan citizen named Andrey Turchin. On Tuesday, the indictment was unsealed in the Western District of Washington.

Turchin is accused of selling network access to educational institutions, companies, and government entities alongside other cybercriminals involved in the campaign. From October 2017 to December 2018, Turchin and other perpetrators scanned the Internet for Remote Desktop Protocol (RDP) ports and conducted brute-force attacks to compromise networks, subsequently deploying Trojans to steal credentials.

