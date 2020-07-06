A new survey conducted by Provision Living concluded that 20% of participants had received at least one COVID-19 related robocall or text, while almost a quarter of respondents stated that they had received more robocalls since the start of the pandemic. Provision Living is an operator of senior living communities, and their patients are at high risk of being targeted or susceptible to robocall scams.

The study also showed that millennials (born between 1981 and 1996) are overwhelmingly concerned that their parents or grandparents will fall victim to a robocall scam campaign. These robocall operators have been capitalizing on widespread fear and concern over the COVID-19 pandemic, and have been using the topic to lure more unsuspecting victims.

Read More: Watch out for this nasty new trend in robocall scams