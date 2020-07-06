Global RiskNews Briefs

Outspoken professor detained in China

06 Jul 2020 OODA Analyst

Xu Zhangrun, a Chinese professor who has been under house arrest due to his criticism of the Chinese government, was detained on Monday. Zhangrun has spoken out against the Chinese government’s handling of the COVID-19 crisis and has previously criticized the current leader of China, Xi Jinping.

Chinese authorities have not commented on the arrest and it is unclear what charges Mr. Xu faces. Freedom of expression has been tightly controlled in China for decades, however, recent political unrest between China and Hong Kong has resulted in these freedoms being further restricted and enforced by the government.

