Australia to seal off 6.6 million people in virus-hit state as outbreak worsens

Australia has announced plans to isolate 6.6 million residents in the state of Victoria from the rest of the nation following an outbreak of the COVID-19 virus in the region. Australian authorities’ plans show drastic and immediate action after cases were recorded in the city of Melbourne. The border between Victoria and New South Wales will be closed for the first time since the beginning of the pandemic. Military personnel and police will patrol the border to ensure that very few cross.

Victoria has been struggling with the second wave of COVID-19 cases, leading to fears that the infection rate could rise again across the country. Apparently, some contracted workers in Melbourne did not follow protocols at a hotel used to quarantine international arrivals, mixing together and sharing spaces, spreading the virus. The surge of cases has resulted in the stay-at-home orders.