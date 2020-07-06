Apache Guacamole Vulnerabilities Facilitate Attacks on Enterprises

According to researchers at Check Point security, remote code execution and information disclosure vulnerabilities in Apache Guacamole, an HTML5 web application, can pose a significant threat to users. Researchers found that the flaws can be leveraged by threat actors targeting enterprises. Apache Guacamole is used on a broad range of devices and is one of the most prominent remote access tools available.

However, Check Point researchers have discovered vulnerabilities that can be exploited through a compromised machine and take over the gateway to control communications. The two critical vulnerabilities, CVE-2020-9497 and CVE-2020-9498 are information disclosure and use-after-free issues respectively. Check Point researchers have created an attack using the two bugs that provides remote code execution capabilities.

