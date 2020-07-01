US designates China’s Huawei and ZTE as national security threats

Yesterday, the US Federal Communications Commission officially declared Huawei Technologies Company and ZTE Corporation as national security threats, claiming they are a risk to the integrity of the US communications networks and supply chain. The orders designating the two companies as national security threats also state that the companies’ affiliates, parents, and subsidiaries will also be treated as threats.

The FCC claims that the two companies are highly susceptible to influence by Chinese government authorities. The decision is also attributed to reports of security vulnerabilities that affect ZTE and Huawei equipment, and the directors of all six top US intelligence agencies have previously urged against purchasing services or products from the companies.

