Senators Introduce Deepfake-Focused Amendment to Defense Authorization Act

Recently, bipartisan legislation called the Deepfake Report Act was introduced and passed through the Senate. The legislation aims to address challenges posed by deepfakes and ensure election and national security threats are mitigated. The manipulated videos could post serious threats to politicians, as individuals can create videos that appear to be real, but are digitally altered to represent a false reality. The legislation was originally unveiled a year ago, and now may be added to the annual authorization bill on Thursday.

The sometimes ultra-realistic manipulated media would be regulated if the bill is enacted. The legislation would also require the Homeland Security Department to conduct research on the potential impacts of deepfakes and other relevant technologically altered content.

