Hong Kong: First arrests under ‘anti-protest’ law as handover marked

The new anti-protest law in Hong Kong sparked international controversy, and the Hong Kong police have since made their first arrests under the new legislation imposed by Beijing as crowds took to the streets to mark 23 years since the end of British rule. At the demonstrations, several were arrested while over 200 others were detained at a banned rally. The new national security law allegedly targets secession, subversion, and terrorism with punishments as severe as life in prison.

International backlash over the legislation has not deterred China, who has largely dismissed the criticism. Hong Kong was granted sovereignty in 1997, and certain agreements and rights were supposed to be guaranteed for at least 50 years. On Wednesday, thousands gathered for the annual pro-democracy rally to mark this anniversary, however, this year protestors were met with water cannons, tear gas, pepper spray, and other methods to disperse the citizens.

