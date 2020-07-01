EvilQuest Mac Ransomware Has Keylogger, Crypto Wallet-Stealing Abilities

Security researchers have found a new ransomware strain that specifically targets macOS users being distributed through different versions of pirated software. Dinesh Devadoss originally uncovered EvilQuest, which goes beyond standard ransomware capabilities. EvilQuest has the ability to deploy a keylogger and the capability to steal cryptocurrency wallets on compromised systems.

The malware has been found in pirated software being shared on BitTorrent file-sharing sites. Although this method of spread and infection is unsophisticated, it can be successful to a certain extent. Other malware variants targeting macOS such as OSX.Slayer have used similar methods of infection and have been successful in the past.

