University of California SF Pays Ransom After Medical Servers Hit

The University of California San Francisco has reportedly given in to ransom requests after it was the victim of a cyberattack that compromised important servers in the UCSF School of Medicine. UCSF paid a total of $1.14 million in ransom after being locked out of the servers.

The same threat actor group behind the UCSF attacks, NetWalker, also allegedly targeted Columbia College of Chicago and Michigan State University. UCSF has been conducting coronavirus research and stated that the attacks did not affect this research and did not have an impact on its medical center operations.

