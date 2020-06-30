Hong Kong security law: Anger as China’s Xi signs legislation

China recently passed a controversial security law that gives it more powers over Hong Kong, sparking concern from the UK, the EU, and NATO. President Xi Jinping signed legislation that will not be placed in Hong Kong’s mini-constitution that criminalizing sedition and effectively hindering protests.

Following the announcement of new laws, one well-known pro-democracy group stated that it was ceasing all operations. The group, called Demosisto, announced on Facebook that they would disband all operations after Joshua Wong, one of Hong Kong’s most prominent activists, left the group in which he helped to create. Later today, Beijing is expected to clarify the repercussions of the new law.

