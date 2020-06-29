Major US Companies Targeted in New Ransomware Campaign

A security research group claims that Evil Corp targeted at least 31 victims in a hacking campaign that aimed to deploy the new WastedLocker malware. Many of the targeted organizations are Fortune 500 companies that are based in the US. If the attacks had succeeded, they could have had a devastating effect on the organizations, resulting in millions of dollars in damages and potentially impacting US supply chains.

Symantec, a security vendor, stated that 31 of its customers were targeted, which suggests that the actual scope of the attacks is much higher despite the fact that only eleven companies publicly listed. The companies’ industries range from media, telecommunications, manufacturing, and IT. The attackers managed to breach the networks of these organizations, however, they were detected before deploying ransomware.

