Lawmakers Introduce Bill to Ban Federal Use of Facial Recognition Tech

29 Jun 2020 OODA Analyst

On Thursday, a bicameral group of Democratic lawmakers introduced legislation that would effectively ban the use of facial recognition technologies by all federal agencies. Agencies could acquire explicit authorization from Congress under the bill. The bill is called the Facial Recognition and Biometric Technology Moratorium Act of 2020 and aims to prohibit biometric surveillance by the federal government.

For federal agencies, this means that they would be required to cease any current biometric surveillance that involves the use of facial recognition technology or information derived from a surveillance system operated by another entity. This includes using the biometric data of another federal agency or a contracted vendor.

