A Popular Study Tool Accidentally Exposed Millions Of Student Records

A database was discovered by vpnMentor researchers that included the private information of over a million students. The database was improperly secured, leaving the data publicly accessible. VpnMentor states that the data belonged to OneClass, which is an application allowing students to share study guides, class notes, and other materials. VpnMentor researchers uncovered the unsecured database when conducting a series of routine Internet scans.

VpnMentor estimates that the database included 9 million total records, as its size was roughly 27GB: enough to store 2 million full pages of text. The details of the information exposed in the records could be linked to minors as OneClass’s minimum age to sign up is 13, and include full names, phone numbers, email addresses, and course enrollment details. Within 24 hours of reporting the database to OneClass, it had been secured.

