Satellite images show buildup at site of deadly India-China border clash

New satellite images of the Himalayas show expansion of the Chinese encampment following a deadly clash between Chinese and Indian forces. China appears to have rebuilt and expanded the previously established military camp as a result of border conflicts between the two countries. Mazar Technologies captured the images on Monday, a week after at least 20 Indian troops died in a hand-to-hand conflict with weaponized clubs and sticks. China has not reported casualties from the incident.

The clash occurred along the Line of Actual Control, an ill-defined and controversial border between the two countries in the Himalayan mountains. China claims that the conflict began when Indian troops crossed the border and attempted to dismantle a tent camp that was built by Chinese forces at what is known as Patrol Point 14.