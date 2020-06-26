CyberNews Briefs

Nvidia Warns Windows Gamers of Serious Graphics Driver Bugs

Nvidia has disclosed it fixed two high-severity flaws in its graphics drivers. The vulnerabilities can be exploited to view sensitive data, gain privileges, or launch a denial-of-service attack on compromised Windows gaming devices. Nvidia, a graphics chipmaker, developed the GPU Display Driver for Windows and is used in devices targeted to enthusiast gamers.

The flaws lie in the Nvidia Control Panel component, which provides the graphics driver settings and utilities installed on the system. The vulnerability (CVE-2020-5962) can allow an attacker with system access to corrupt a system file to escalate privileges. Nvidia released a security advisory addressing the issues on Wednesday.

