Global RiskNews Briefs

India’s social inequalities reflected in coronavirus care

26 Jun 2020 OODA Analyst

According to recent data and first-hand accounts, India’s health care system discriminates heavily against those of lower economic statuses when it comes to the COVID-19 pandemic. India’s leaders have promised universal care and testing for COVID-19, however, care options range from severely overcrowded wards at public hospitals to spacious suites at private ones.

India’s health care system theoretically allows citizens to receive either free or highly subsidized care depending on income, however, the system has been chronically underfunded. This has resulted in overburdened government hospitals, days-long waits for basic treatments, and overworked staff. World Health Organization data shows that India’s government spent $63 per person on health care for its 1.3 billion population in 2016, whereas China spent $398 per person for its 1.4 billion people.

Read More: India’s social inequalities reflected in coronavirus care

Tags:
OODA Analyst

OODA Analyst

OODA is comprised of a unique team of international experts capable of providing advanced intelligence and analysis, strategy and planning support, risk and threat management, training, decision support, crisis response, and security services to global corporations and governments.

You Might Also Like

Coronavirus: Sweden says WHO made ‘total mistake’ by including it in warning

June 26, 2020

Satellite images show buildup at site of deadly India-China border clash

June 26, 2020
OODALoop-subscribe-May-2014-v2