LG Electronics allegedly hit by Maze ransomware attack

25 Jun 2020 OODA Analyst

Maze ransomware operators have claimed responsibility for a breach against the South Korean multinational company LG Electronics. Maze claimed to have breached and locked the company’s networks to steal company proprietary information on projects involving US companies. Specific details on the breach have not been released yet.

Maze typically published information on their victims when the targets fail to meet ransom demands. Maze claims to have stolen 40GB of source code from LG Electronics. It remains unclear how many systems have been encrypted. Maze ransomware published a screenshot of a file listing from a Python code repository earlier today.

OODA Analyst

