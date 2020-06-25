Kosovo President Facing 10-Count Indictment on War Crimes

Hashim Thaci, Kosovo’s president, is facing charges for war crimes by an international tribunal. This has forced Thaci to cancel a trip to the White House scheduled for this Saturday to discuss the Balkans peace talks. Thaci has led Kosovo as prime minister of president for almost a decade. However, Thaci was once a leading figure in Kosovo’s guerilla force, the Kosovo Liberation Army.

Due to this involvement, Thaci has long faced allegations of war crimes, which he has denied repeatedly. However, the Kosovo Specialist Chambers released a statement claiming the prosecutor’s office had filed a 10-count indictment with the court charging Mr. Thaci and Kadri Veseli, a former speaker of Kosovo’s parliament with a range of crimes against humanity and war crimes.

