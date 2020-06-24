Twitter Alerts Business Users of Billing Information Exposure

Twitter has been reaching out to customers who may have been affected by a data security incident that affected its ads and analytics services. Twitter has disclosed that the incident involved business customers, and may have resulted in their billing information being exposed. In an email to impacted customers, Twitter stated that the billing information viewed on the domains analytics.twitter.com and ads.twitter.com have been cached by web browsers.

Twitter claimed that those logging into accounts and inputting billing information on a shared computer may be subject to the incident, as the billing data was stored in the browser’s cache. Cached data is typically stored for 30 days or a short limited time. Exposed information includes email addresses, phone numbers, billing addresses, and the last four digits of payment card numbers.

