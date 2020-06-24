News BriefsTechnology

TSA’s Plan to Address Evolving Threats to Travelers Relies on Innovative Technology

24 Jun 2020 OODA Analyst

The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) has released a new guidance document that stresses the changing threats to US travelers and aims to improve the agency’s technology procurement, development, and delivery. The document also builds on the TSA Strategy document released in 2018, in which a tentative 8-year plan was outlined.

The document states that the TSA acknowledges the need to accelerate new and innovative screening concepts with the end goal of creating a contactless experience at the checkpoint. The strategy plan divides TSA’s goals into three main concepts: improve security, commit to our people, and accelerate action. All three distinct goals have technology components to help achieve their missions.

OODA Analyst

