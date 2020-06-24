North Korea suspends plans for increased military pressure against the South

North Korea has been purposefully escalating tensions against South Korea and has now suspended plans to increase military pressure against its neighbor. Ties between the two countries rapidly deteriorated over the past month, particularly when North Korea blew up a joint liaison office used for negotiations. The decision comes after a meeting between Kim John Un and the central military commission that occurred on Tuesday.

No reason was given for the pullback, however, possible former military plans included the North deploying units extremely close to the South, and setting up police posts in demilitarized zones. The tensions, although spanning decades back, were recently sparked by South Korean activist activities that included using balloons to send anti-North Korean leaflets into the country. On Monday night, a defectors’ group in the South sent an additional 500,000 leaflets about the Korean War into the North.