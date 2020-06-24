CyberNews Briefs

New Zealand seizes $90 million in assets of Russian cybercrime suspect

24 Jun 2020 OODA Analyst

New Zealand law enforcement has reportedly seized assets worth $90.68 million from a Russian man who is suspected of money laundering billions of dollars in digital currency. The assets were being held in a New Zealand company owned by cybercriminal Alexander Vinnik, who is wanted in the US, France, and Germany for his involvement in a bitcoin laundering ring.

This is the largest restraint of funds in New Zealand police history, according to a statement released by law enforcement on Monday. US authorities have been after Vinnik for running BTC-e, a digital currency exchange that is used to trade bitcoin, and exploiting it to facilitate crime such as drug trafficking and computer hacking. Vinnik was arrested in Greece in 2017 and has since been extradited to France.

OODA Analyst

OODA is comprised of a unique team of international experts capable of providing advanced intelligence and analysis, strategy and planning support, risk and threat management, training, decision support, crisis response, and security services to global corporations and governments.

