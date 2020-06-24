Israel’s Netanyahu Tries to Rally Support for Annexation Amid International Criticism

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is planning on rallying domestic support for his annexation plan, which draws out an area of the currently occupied West Bank. According to an internal party note, Netanyahu stated that the move would secure Israeli settlements despite divisions amongst his coalition over how to proceed.

Netanyahu is already attempted to sell his plan to the resistant members of his political party and a divided public, urging members of the Likud party to put up a unified front in backing the plan in public. Netanyahu plans to distribute the plan to the Likud party on Friday afternoon. This effort is representative of the growing pressure on Netanyahu to begin the annexation process.

