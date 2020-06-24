Global RiskNews Briefs

Israel’s Netanyahu Tries to Rally Support for Annexation Amid International Criticism

24 Jun 2020 OODA Analyst

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is planning on rallying domestic support for his annexation plan, which draws out an area of the currently occupied West Bank. According to an internal party note, Netanyahu stated that the move would secure Israeli settlements despite divisions amongst his coalition over how to proceed.

Netanyahu is already attempted to sell his plan to the resistant members of his political party and a divided public, urging members of the Likud party to put up a unified front in backing the plan in public. Netanyahu plans to distribute the plan to the Likud party on Friday afternoon. This effort is representative of the growing pressure on Netanyahu to begin the annexation process.

Read More: Israel’s Netanyahu Tries to Rally Support for Annexation Amid International Criticism

Tags:
OODA Analyst

OODA Analyst

OODA is comprised of a unique team of international experts capable of providing advanced intelligence and analysis, strategy and planning support, risk and threat management, training, decision support, crisis response, and security services to global corporations and governments.

You Might Also Like

NIH Partners with Israeli Startup to Generate Synthetic COVID-19 Data

June 19, 2020

Israeli leader vows to push ahead with annexing West Bank

May 26, 2020
OODALoop-subscribe-May-2014-v2