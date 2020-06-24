Apple Announces Real-Time Translation For 11 Languages With Siri

Earlier this week, Apple announced that iOS 14 will include real-time translation for 11 languages. This function will still be available offline and will translate between English, Mandarin, French, German, Spanish, Italian, Korean, Arabic, Portuguese, and Russian. The translation service will have features that allow you to save common phrases for quick access, and download translation packs.

Apple has also designed a feature that will display text in “attention mode,” in which translations will be shown in full-screen large letters to get attention. Not only will Apple add a vocal translation feature, but it will display the text of both the question and answer on the screen. iOS 14 will also have a feature that allows for “translation conversations,” where questions and answers on opposing sides of the screen are stored for history and context.

