Apple Suddenly Confirms Hidden iPhone Problem Impacting All Users

23 Jun 2020 OODA Analyst

In February, Apple received notification of an issue in the clipboard function. Any data copied to the clipboard on an iOS device was vulnerable to visibility by any active app. The vulnerability is hidden, meaning that there is no way for a user to know when an app may be stealing data copied to the clipboard.

Researchers also reported that the Universal Clipboard is affected by the vulnerability, and that copied material on a Mac may still be read by an app on your iPhone. This makes the issue more severe and common. A security patch for this eavesdropping flaw is not yet available, and will likely not come until the release of iOS 14 later in the fall.

OODA Analyst

