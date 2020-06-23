5G-Focused Legislation Aims to Improve Security in Military Telecom Infrastructure

On Thursday, Representatives Rick Larsen and Mike Gallagher introduced the DoD 5G Act, bipartisan legislation that directs the Defense Department in pursuing secure 5G information and communications technology cohesively across the military. The act calls for the creation of a telecommunications security program that would be lead by the defense secretary and aim to uncover vulnerabilities in the entity’s systems and infrastructure.

The bill outlines six specific efforts the Defense Department would carry out through the security program, including establishing a means to communicate about foreign threats to agency networks and enacting a red-team security analysis that focuses on the department’s variety of systems. The secretary and other involved officials would also be tasked with verifying the integrity of individuals who support the noncommercial 5G technology that the Pentagon leverages.

