Nextdoor eliminates its Forward to Police program

Nextdoor, a neighborhood social networking app has announced that they are discontinuing their Forward to Police feature that allowed users to send message board posts directly to the local police department. The platform has been controversial lately for how it handles communications with law enforcement and racism among members of its app. Nextdoor released a statement in which it acknowledged that the Forward to Police feature does not meet the needs of all members, only a small portion of those using the app.

Volunteer moderators on the platform have allegedly silenced posts about Black Lives Matter protests. Nextdoor released a blog post that stated the company was actively taking steps to improve diversity, saying racism has no place on the app. The company also reached out to community leads, who moderate conversations on the app, specifically instructing them to allow BLM discussions.

