Hacker arrested for stealing, selling PII of 65K hospital employees

Justin Sean Johnson, a 29-year-old man from Michigan, was arrested earlier this week for his involvement in a 2014 hack of the health care provider University of Pittsburg Medical Center (UPMC). Johnson allegedly executed the attack and stole personally identifiable information and W-2 information of over 65,000 employees. Johnson is accused of selling sensitive stolen data on the dark web after the attack. UPMC is Pennsylvania’s largest healthcare provider, boasting over 90,000 employees, 40 hospitals, and 700 outpatient sites.

Earlier this week, Johnson was charged in a forty-three count indictment that includes aggravated identity theft, wire fraud, and conspiracy. In a press release, US Attorney Brady stated that Johnson is accused of stealing the names, SSN, addresses, and salary information of every UPMC employee. Brady also stated that the information sold by Johnson on the dark web was later used to engage in massive phishing campaigns against these employees that resulted in further scams and theft.

