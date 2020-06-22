Global RiskNews Briefs

Brazil becomes second country to pass 50,000 deaths

22 Jun 2020 OODA Analyst

Brazil has recently become the second country to reach more than 50,000 COVID-19 related deaths, following the US in terms of the highest infection and death rates. This milestone comes amid growing political tension and just a few days after officials confirmed more than one million COVID-19 infections within the country. Graphs of Brazil’s virus statistics show a continuing climb with no evidence of plateauing.

The World Health Organization has also recorded the largest one-day increase in global cases, with more of the new infections reported in North and South America. Brazil’s President, Jair Bolsonaro, has been opposing lockdowns and focusing on the country’s economy. Two health ministers have left their posts due to the crisis, one after being fired by Bolsonaro, and the other who resigned due to disagreements over pandemic policies.

OODA is comprised of a unique team of international experts capable of providing advanced intelligence and analysis, strategy and planning support, risk and threat management, training, decision support, crisis response, and security services to global corporations and governments.

