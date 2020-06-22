As virus spikes, Pakistan says there’s no choice but to open

In Pakistan, COVID-19 is spreading at one of the fasted rates in the world, and hospitals can’t keep up. Health care facilities have been turning away patients as they continue to receive hundreds of COVID-19 patients per day. However, the government is moving forward with opening up the country due to an economy on the brink of collapse where millions have already fallen into poverty due to pandemic restrictions.

Pakistani citizens have also been largely ignoring recommended social distancing measures such as wearing face coverings and refraining from gathering in large groups. Instead, millions of people crowd markets and mosques, calling the virus a hoax. Pakistani government officials have also dismissed warnings, stating that traffic accidents kill more people per year.

