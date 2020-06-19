Today, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison warned of a high threat state-sponsored cyber espionage campaign targeting both the government and private sector within the country. Morrison urged domestic organizations to improve their security practices such as enabling multi-factor authentication and installing released patches immediately.

Morrison also stated that the threatening activity is targeting Australian organizations across sectors including political organizations, education, health, critical infrastructure, government, and industry. Australian officials have confirmed that it is a sophisticated state-backed cyber actor due to the scale and advanced nature of the targeting and techniques used. The cybercriminals have shown that they can quickly leverage public proofs-of-concept to target their victims, seeking vulnerable services to launch remote code execution.

Read More: Sophisticated State-Backed Attack Rocks Australia