Facebook Pulls Trump Campaign Ad Featuring Nazi Symbol

Facebook has made the decision to remove advertising for Donald Trump’s re-election campaign because it featured a symbol that is heavily associated with Nazi Germany. The advertisements, which stated that left-wing activists he calls Antifa should be branded a terrorist organization, had an inverted red triangle. The inverted red triangle was reportedly used by the Nazis to mark out political prisoners in concentration camps.

Facebook released a brief statement that stated the platform does not allow symbols that represent hateful organizations or ideologies unless the creator adds context or condemnation. Facebook stated that they viewed the advertisement as violating this policy, claiming that they would have removed any other post with the symbol and words attached as well. Other ads from the same campaign without the symbol were left up.

