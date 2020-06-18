Unpatched vulnerability identified in 79 Netgear router models

79 Netgear router models have a severe security flaw that allows threat actors to take over devices remotely. The vulnerability impacts 758 different firmware versions used in 79 Netgear routers to data. The flaw is present on some firmware versions deployed on devices that date as early as 2007.

The bug was found in the web server component used to power the router’s built-in administration panel that is packed inside the Netgear router firmware. Due to the fact that the server doesn’t properly validate user input to protect its memory, address space layout randomization is never applied.

