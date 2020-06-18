News BriefsTechnology

Police Ties to Ring Home Surveillance Come Under Scrutiny

18 Jun 2020 OODA Analyst

Civil liberties advocates are calling upon Amazon to end its partnerships with law enforcement agencies through its Ring home surveillance cameras. According to Evan Greer, deputy director of Fight for the Future, the camera registries will serve to exacerbate existing forms of discrimination. Fight for the Future is a civil rights advocacy nonprofit that focuses on discrimination and injustices in technology.

Greer stated that the Ring home surveillance cameras speed up and automate police procedures, which subjects areas that are already overpoliced to even more repression. Last week, Amazon place a one-year moratorium on law enforcement use of its facial recognition technology. Ring has not responded to queries on whether it will re-evaluate its relationship with the police. Homeowners will typically be asked for Ring footage after a crime to help identify suspects.

Read More: Police Ties to Ring Home Surveillance Come Under Scrutiny

Tags:
OODA Analyst

OODA Analyst

OODA is comprised of a unique team of international experts capable of providing advanced intelligence and analysis, strategy and planning support, risk and threat management, training, decision support, crisis response, and security services to global corporations and governments.

You Might Also Like

Justice Gets 15 Guilty Pleas for International Crime Ring that Laundered Money Through Cryptocurrency Exchanges

June 16, 2020

Microsoft Joins Ban on Sale of Facial Recognition Tech to Police

June 15, 2020
OODALoop-subscribe-May-2014-v2