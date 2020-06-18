Police Ties to Ring Home Surveillance Come Under Scrutiny

Civil liberties advocates are calling upon Amazon to end its partnerships with law enforcement agencies through its Ring home surveillance cameras. According to Evan Greer, deputy director of Fight for the Future, the camera registries will serve to exacerbate existing forms of discrimination. Fight for the Future is a civil rights advocacy nonprofit that focuses on discrimination and injustices in technology.

Greer stated that the Ring home surveillance cameras speed up and automate police procedures, which subjects areas that are already overpoliced to even more repression. Last week, Amazon place a one-year moratorium on law enforcement use of its facial recognition technology. Ring has not responded to queries on whether it will re-evaluate its relationship with the police. Homeowners will typically be asked for Ring footage after a crime to help identify suspects.

