IT services giant Cognizant has confirmed that unencrypted data was accessed and stolen during an April Maze Ransomware attack that made headlines. Cognizant is one of the largest global IT services companies, with close to 300,000 employees and over $15 billion in revenue. Cognizant performs functions such as remotely managing clients to fix issues, install patches, and monitor their security.

On April 17, Cognizant issued an email advisory to clients, warning them that the company was under attack so their customers could disconnect themselves for extra protection in the event of a breach. In two separate breach notification letters, Cognizant stated that the Maze Ransomware operators conducted the attack between April 9 and 11. Over those two days, the threat actors likely harvested a substantial amount of data.

Read More: IT giant Cognizant confirms data breach after ransomware attack