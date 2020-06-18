InvisiMole Group Resurfaces Touting Fresh Toolset, Gamaredon Partnership

According to security researchers, InvisiMole is back and has begun targeting Eastern European organizations in the military sector with a sophisticated and updated toolset and APT partnership. InvisiMole was redetected due to a new campaign and strategic collaboration with well known APT group Gamaredon.

The group was first discovered by ESET in 2018, however, cyber espionage activity connected to the group dates back to 2013, with operations in Ukraine and Russia. The group has recently targeted high-profile entities, including organizations in diplomatic missions in Eastern Europe. The attacks were specific and highly targeted, only affecting a few dozen devices.