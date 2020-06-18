CyberNews Briefs

InvisiMole Group Resurfaces Touting Fresh Toolset, Gamaredon Partnership

18 Jun 2020 OODA Analyst

According to security researchers, InvisiMole is back and has begun targeting Eastern European organizations in the military sector with a sophisticated and updated toolset and APT partnership. InvisiMole was redetected due to a new campaign and strategic collaboration with well known APT group Gamaredon.

The group was first discovered by ESET in 2018, however, cyber espionage activity connected to the group dates back to 2013, with operations in Ukraine and Russia. The group has recently targeted high-profile entities, including organizations in diplomatic missions in Eastern Europe. The attacks were specific and highly targeted, only affecting a few dozen devices.

Read More: InvisiMole Group Resurfaces Touting Fresh Toolset, Gamaredon Partnership

Tags:
OODA Analyst

OODA Analyst

OODA is comprised of a unique team of international experts capable of providing advanced intelligence and analysis, strategy and planning support, risk and threat management, training, decision support, crisis response, and security services to global corporations and governments.

You Might Also Like

IT giant Cognizant confirms data breach after ransomware attack

June 18, 2020

Unpatched vulnerability identified in 79 Netgear router models

June 18, 2020
OODALoop-subscribe-May-2014-v2