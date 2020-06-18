China Tightens Controls Over Beijing as Coronavirus Infections Spread

Over the past week, Chinese officials have canceled hundreds of flights in and out of Beijing and renewed the pandemic protocol of restricting movement and closing businesses and schools. The nation’s capital is experiencing a new wave of COVID-19 infections, the most recent of which occurring at a meat and vegetable market in Fengtai. The city’s 6-day infection total is now at 137.

Late Tuesday, Beijing decided to raise its COVID-19 alert to the second-highest level, just 10 days after lowing the alert. Beijing consists of more than 21 million people and has just placed all over them under much tighter controls that had been alleviated over the course of the past few weeks. Chinese officials have moved to impose new restrictions after small flare-ups of the virus occurred in Wuhan. After a few cases were uncovered in the city where the virus originated, China tested all of the city’s 9 million residents in 10 days.

