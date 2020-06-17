Graphika published a 120-page report that describes a new Russian information operation that was previously not well known. The Russian threat actor group is codenamed Secondary Infektion and is not closely associated with the Internet Research Agency, the Sankt Petersburg company that was known to have interfered in the US 2016 presidential election.

The new and separate group has, however, been operating since 2014 and relying on fake news articles and forged documents to create political scandals in North America and Europe. Graphika states that they first learned of the group through social media analysis of reports published by Reddit and Facebook last year, alongside previous research by the Atlantic Council’s Digital Forensic Research lab. Through these means, Graphika has not tracked down more than 2,500 pieces of content the Secondary Infektion group has posted.

Read More: Super secretive Russian disinfo operation discovered dating back to 2014