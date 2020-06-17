Global RiskNews Briefs

Months into virus, biggest one-day case spike worries Iran

17 Jun 2020 OODA Analyst

Iran was hit by the COVID-19 virus harder than any other Middle Eastern country when the virus spread rapidly throughout the region a few months ago. Now, Iran is facing a resurgence of the pandemic as Iran reported its highest single-day spike in reported cases yesterday, followed by the highest daily death toll in months.

Iran is having difficulty slowing down their infection rate while combatting overcrowding in hospitals. Yesterday the country reported 3,500 new cases. The spikes come after a major Muslim holiday, Ramada, last month. and have renewed fears over a potential second wave of infections sweeping across the country.

Read More: Months into virus, biggest one-day case spike worries Iran

Tags:
OODA Analyst

OODA Analyst

OODA is comprised of a unique team of international experts capable of providing advanced intelligence and analysis, strategy and planning support, risk and threat management, training, decision support, crisis response, and security services to global corporations and governments.

You Might Also Like

China Tightens Controls Over Beijing as Coronavirus Infections Spread

June 18, 2020

Race for virus vaccine could leave some countries behind

June 18, 2020
OODALoop-subscribe-May-2014-v2