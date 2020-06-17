Months into virus, biggest one-day case spike worries Iran

Iran was hit by the COVID-19 virus harder than any other Middle Eastern country when the virus spread rapidly throughout the region a few months ago. Now, Iran is facing a resurgence of the pandemic as Iran reported its highest single-day spike in reported cases yesterday, followed by the highest daily death toll in months.

Iran is having difficulty slowing down their infection rate while combatting overcrowding in hospitals. Yesterday the country reported 3,500 new cases. The spikes come after a major Muslim holiday, Ramada, last month. and have renewed fears over a potential second wave of infections sweeping across the country.

