India’s Modi responds to ‘violent face-off’ with China over Himalayan border

India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi has spoken up about a violent face-off in which 20 Indian soldiers died and many more were injured. The clash occurred along a disputed border between India and China high in the Himalayas and consisted of soldiers fighting with fists, stones, and bamboo poles with nails in them. Modi stated that India did not instigate the conflict, and will not seek a compromise with China on integrity and sovereignty.

India also stated that it was hoping for peace, however, if China does not make attempts at de-escalation, India will fight back with the appropriate response. China also suffered casualties in the confrontation. Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi hit back at Modi, telling him to strictly control his frontline troops and immediately cease all provocative actions.