FCC Directs First 5G-Focused Universal Service Funding to Puerto Rico, U.S. Virgin Islands

Puerto Rico and the US Virgin Islands will reportedly receive a quarter of a billion dollars over the next three years to implement and bolster mobile broadband networks, according to the Federal Communications Commission. The newly authorized $237 million in funding for US territories comes after the two were devastated by Hurricanes Irma and Maria.

The Universal Service Fund was developed to assist in restoring communications that were destroyed in the storms. The funding also focuses on bringing 5G to the territories. The financial boost will enable people across the islands to utilize the benefits of 5G.

