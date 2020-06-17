CIA Report Slammed Agency’s Security as “Woefully Lax”

Democrat Senator Ron Wyden expressed his concern over the CIA’s lack of proper security practices after reading a 2017 report describing the agency’s cybersecurity as “woefully lax.” The internal report was written by the WikiLeaks Task Force after the Vault 7 disclosures occurred, which was the largest data loss at the time when attackers stole at least 180GB and potentially as much as 32TB of information on cyber-weapons.

On Tuesday, Wyden contacted the director of national intelligence for the CIA, warning him that the agency is still slacking on implementing basic cybersecurity used across the federal government. This includes multi-factor authentication for the CIA’s .gov domains, as well as DMARC to prevent phishing and email impersonation.

