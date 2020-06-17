CyberNews Briefs

CIA Report Slammed Agency’s Security as “Woefully Lax”

17 Jun 2020 OODA Analyst

Democrat Senator Ron Wyden expressed his concern over the CIA’s lack of proper security practices after reading a 2017 report describing the agency’s cybersecurity as “woefully lax.” The internal report was written by the WikiLeaks Task Force after the Vault 7 disclosures occurred, which was the largest data loss at the time when attackers stole at least 180GB and potentially as much as 32TB of information on cyber-weapons.

On Tuesday, Wyden contacted the director of national intelligence for the CIA, warning him that the agency is still slacking on implementing basic cybersecurity used across the federal government. This includes multi-factor authentication for the CIA’s .gov domains, as well as DMARC to prevent phishing and email impersonation.

