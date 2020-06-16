North Korea blows up joint liaison office with South in Kaesong

Yesterday, North Korea blew up a joint liaison office with South Korea near the border town of Kaesong, North Korea. The drastic move occurred just hours after renewed threats of military action at the shared border. The office was opened just two years ago in 2018 to help the two warring countries communicate, but has been empty since January due to COVID-19.

South Korea released a statement threatening action if North Korea continues to worsen the situation with acts like the destruction of the office. The tension between the two countries has been escalating for weeks after defector groups in the South sent propaganda across the border.

