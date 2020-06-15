Twitter Removes 30,000 State-Linked Manipulation Accounts

On Friday, Twitter announced that more than 30,000 accounts pertaining to three large networks in China, Turkey, and Russia, were removed from the platform following suspicious state-linked manipulation activities. Twitter stated that the 32,242 were added to the company’s archive of state-linked information operations, then promptly removed from Twitter permanently.

The majority of the accounts were attributed to the People’s Republic of China, the largest of the three networks, with 23,750 accounts banned. This total does not include approximately 150,000 “amplifier” accounts, whose names were not added to the archive. Twitter stated that the network of accounts was involved in coordinated activities, such as using the Chinese to spread geographical narratives favorable to the Communist Party.

