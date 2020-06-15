CyberNews Briefs

Twitter Removes 30,000 State-Linked Manipulation Accounts

15 Jun 2020 OODA Analyst

On Friday, Twitter announced that more than 30,000 accounts pertaining to three large networks in China, Turkey, and Russia, were removed from the platform following suspicious state-linked manipulation activities. Twitter stated that the 32,242 were added to the company’s archive of state-linked information operations, then promptly removed from Twitter permanently.

The majority of the accounts were attributed to the People’s Republic of China, the largest of the three networks, with 23,750 accounts banned. This total does not include approximately 150,000 “amplifier” accounts, whose names were not added to the archive. Twitter stated that the network of accounts was involved in coordinated activities, such as using the Chinese to spread geographical narratives favorable to the Communist Party.

Read More: Twitter Removes 30,000 State-Linked Manipulation Accounts

Tags:
OODA Analyst

OODA Analyst

OODA is comprised of a unique team of international experts capable of providing advanced intelligence and analysis, strategy and planning support, risk and threat management, training, decision support, crisis response, and security services to global corporations and governments.

You Might Also Like

Former Marine Paul Whelan Found Guilty in Russia of Espionage, Sentenced to 16 Years in Prison

June 15, 2020

Over 100,000 UK Security Cameras Could Be at Risk of Hacking

June 15, 2020
OODALoop-subscribe-May-2014-v2