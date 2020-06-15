Former Marine Paul Whelan Found Guilty in Russia of Espionage, Sentenced to 16 Years in Prison

On Monday, Paul Whelan from Novi, Michigan, was sentenced to 16 years in Moscow prison for espionage in a case that has drawn widespread condemnation from the US and threatens to risk ties between Washington and Moscow. A Moscow City court judge stated that Whelan was found guilty of spying, advising that he serve the 16 years in a high-security penitentiary.

Whelan also holds UK, Canadian, and Irish citizenship. The US ambassador to Russia states that he was very disappointed in the sentence and would not cease to keep fighting for Whelan’s justice. US Embassy Spokeswoman Rebecca Ross also spoke out about the events, stating that the trial was skewed as it was a “secret trial” with absolutely no evidence introduced. Ross went on to call the trial a violation of human rights and international legal normalities.

