Global RiskNews Briefs

Stranded Filipino woman Michelle Silvertino died after waiting days for a bus home during lockdown

12 Jun 2020 OODA Analyst

In the Philippines, there has been national outrage after a single mother died trying to get a bus home during the COVID-19 lockdown. The Philippino government is looking into how it treats stranded workers during the pandemic after Michelle Silvertino, 33, was found unconscious on a footbridge near Manilla. Silvertino was a single mother of four who attempted to walk from the north side of Manila to the south in order to catch a bus in that region.

However, Silvertino became stranded on a footbridge for several days, where she was found unconscious and later declared dead. Silvertino’s death sparked outrage throughout the Philippines, with the hashtag #JusticeforMichelleSilvertino trending on multiple platforms. The country has mobilized a social media campaign criticizing the government and calling for justice.

Read More: Stranded Filipino woman Michelle Silvertino died after waiting days for a bus home during lockdown

Tags:
OODA Analyst

OODA Analyst

OODA is comprised of a unique team of international experts capable of providing advanced intelligence and analysis, strategy and planning support, risk and threat management, training, decision support, crisis response, and security services to global corporations and governments.

You Might Also Like

Lebanon protests escalate as currency dives

June 12, 2020

‘Ticking time bomb:’ Lack of beds slows Delhi’s virus fight

June 11, 2020
OODALoop-subscribe-May-2014-v2