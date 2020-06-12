Stranded Filipino woman Michelle Silvertino died after waiting days for a bus home during lockdown

In the Philippines, there has been national outrage after a single mother died trying to get a bus home during the COVID-19 lockdown. The Philippino government is looking into how it treats stranded workers during the pandemic after Michelle Silvertino, 33, was found unconscious on a footbridge near Manilla. Silvertino was a single mother of four who attempted to walk from the north side of Manila to the south in order to catch a bus in that region.

However, Silvertino became stranded on a footbridge for several days, where she was found unconscious and later declared dead. Silvertino’s death sparked outrage throughout the Philippines, with the hashtag #JusticeforMichelleSilvertino trending on multiple platforms. The country has mobilized a social media campaign criticizing the government and calling for justice.